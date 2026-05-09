Sports on TV for Sunday, May 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 10
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: France Grand Prix, Le Mans, France
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 17, Salt Lake City
BOWLING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Monacelli Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Chameleon Championship – Match Play, Bloomington, Minn.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Chameleon Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Washington at Penn St.
Noon
ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson
SECN — LSU at Georgia
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Jacksonville at Notre Dame, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Marist at Princeton, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Syracuse, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown at Virginia, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 3
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Tedy’s Team Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, Final Round, Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NLL Playoffs: Georgia at Halifax, Semifinal, Game 3 (if necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Washington at Miami (12:10 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Washington at Miami (12:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Detroit at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NBA Draft Lottery
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Philadelphia, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 4
PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Buffalo at Montreal, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 4
SAILING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 5 – Day 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Celtic
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Burnley
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
2:55 p.m.
ESPN — La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:20 a.m.
FS2 — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Final, Valenciennes, France
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Chicago at Kansas City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
UFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Orlando at Houston
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
USA — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
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