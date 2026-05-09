Sports on TV for Sunday, May 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, May 10 AUTO RACING 7:30 a.m. FS2 — FIM MotoGP:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 10

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS2 — FIM MotoGP: France Grand Prix, Le Mans, France

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 17, Salt Lake City

BOWLING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour: Monacelli Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour: Chameleon Championship – Match Play, Bloomington, Minn.

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour: Chameleon Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Washington at Penn St.

Noon

ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson

SECN — LSU at Georgia

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Jacksonville at Notre Dame, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Marist at Princeton, First Round

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Syracuse, First Round

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown at Virginia, First Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.

TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 3

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Tedy’s Team Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, Final Round, Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain

Noon

FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle, S.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL Playoffs: Georgia at Halifax, Semifinal, Game 3 (if necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Washington at Miami (12:10 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Washington at Miami (12:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Detroit at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Philadelphia, Game 4

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 4

PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Buffalo at Montreal, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 4

SAILING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Event 5 – Day 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Celtic

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Burnley

USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest

11:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United

2:55 p.m.

ESPN — La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:20 a.m.

FS2 — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Final, Valenciennes, France

12:25 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Chicago at Kansas City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16

UFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Orlando at Houston

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

USA — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

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