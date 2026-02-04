MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 89 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer from former team): AMERICAN LEAGUE ATHLETICS (2) —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 89 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer from former team):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS (2) — José Leclerc, rhp; Scott McGough, rhp.

BALTIMORE (2) — Gary Sánchez, c; Tomoyuki Sugano, rhp.

BOSTON (3) — Lucas Giolito, rhp; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Miguel Castro, rhp; Michael A. Taylor, of.

CLEVELAND (1) — John Means, lhp.

DETROIT (6) — Alex Cobb, rhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Rafael Montero, rhp; Chris Paddack, rhp; Paul Sewald, rhp; José Urquidy, rhp.

HOUSTON (2) — Brendan Rodgers, 2b; q-Framber Valdez, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Adam Frazier, 2b; Randal Grichuk, of; Luke Maile, c.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Andrew Chafin, lhp; Kyle Hendricks, rhp; Luis Rengifo, 3b-2b-of; Hunter Strickland, rhp; Chris Taylor, of-2b.

MINNESOTA (1) — Christian Vázquez, c.

NEW YORK (2) — Paul Goldschmidt, 1b; Austin Slater, of.

SEATTLE (2) — Mitch Garver, c; Luke Jackson, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) — CoCo Montes, 2b.

TEXAS (5) — Patrick Corbin, lhp; Danny Coulombe, lhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Donovan Solano, inf; Rowdy Tellez, 1b.

TORONTO (4) — Chris Bassitt, rhp; Ty France, 1b; Isiah Kiner-Falefa, inf; Max Scherzer, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; q-Zac Gallen, rhp.

ATLANTA (2) — Charlie Morton, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of.

CHICAGO (4) — Ryan Brasier, rhp; Aaron Civale, rhp; Carlos Santana, 1b; Justin Turner, 1b-3b.

CINCINNATI (7) — Miguel Andujar, of; Scott Barlow, rhp; Austin Hays, of; Zack Littell, rhp; Nick Martinez, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Brent Suter, lhp.

COLORADO (3) — Orlando Arcia, inf; Kyle Farmer, inf; Germán Márquez, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) —Michael Conforto, of; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Kiké Hernández, of-inf; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp.

MIAMI (0)

MILWAUKEE (4) — Rhys Hoskins, 1b; Shelby Miller, rhp; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Jose Quintana, lhp.

NEW YORK (4) — Griffin Canning, rhp; Starling Marte, of; Drew Smith, rhp; Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (4) — Walker Buehler, rhp; Max Kepler, of; David Robertson, rhp; Lou Trivino, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Andrew McCutchen, of; Tommy Pham, of.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Miles Mikolas, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Luis Arraez, 1b; Nestor Cortes, lhp; Elias Díaz, c; Jose Iglesias, inf; Martín Maldonado, c.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Wilmer Flores, 1b-dh; Tom Murphy, c; Dominic Smith, 1b; Justin Verlander, rhp.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.