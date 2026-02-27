Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Central Michigan at Louisville — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited Oakland at University of Georgia — SECN+ Michigan at San Diego —…

Central Michigan at Louisville — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Oakland at University of Georgia — SECN+

Michigan at San Diego — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Michigan at San Diego — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

UMass Amherst at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Ohio State at Michigan State — BTN

Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fubo Sports, MLB.TV

Detroit at Carolina — FDSN Detroit, FDSN SE Georgia, FDSN South, FDSN Southeast, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.