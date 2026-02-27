Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Central Michigan at Louisville — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Oakland at University of Georgia — SECN+
Michigan at San Diego — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Michigan at San Diego — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
UMass Amherst at Western Michigan — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Ohio State at Michigan State — BTN
Detroit at Tampa Bay — Fubo Sports, MLB.TV
Detroit at Carolina — FDSN Detroit, FDSN SE Georgia, FDSN South, FDSN Southeast, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
