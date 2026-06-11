Celtic sticks with 74-year-old O’Neill as manager after league-and-cup double in Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic handed Martin O’Neill a one-year deal on Thursday after the 74-year-old manager led the Glasgow…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic handed Martin O’Neill a one-year deal on Thursday after the 74-year-old manager led the Glasgow giant to the Scottish league-and-cup double in the recently completed season.

O’Neill had two interim spells as coach during the last campaign, the second of which ended with a seven-match winning run in the Scottish Premiership that saw Celtic snatch the trophy from the grasp of Hearts in a title run-in for the ages.

A week later, Celtic beat Dunfermline to win the Scottish Cup final.

O’Neill was rewarded for twice galvanizing Celtic in a turbulent season with a 12-month contract, with the option of a further year.

The Northern Irishman was also Celtic manager from 2000-05, leading the team to three league title and three Scottish Cups — as well as a domestic treble in 2001.

“Last season will live long in all our memories,” O’Neill said, “and to be part of that success has in a big way whetted the appetite to work again for more days like those and bring our supporters those moments.”

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