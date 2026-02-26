Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

Central Michigan at Louisville — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Oakland at University of Georgia — SECN+
Western Michigan at CSU Northridge — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Miami (OH) at Western Michigan — CBSSN, ESPN app, Fubo Sports
Minnesota at Michigan — BTN
Michigan at Virginia — ACCNX
Philadelphia at Detroit — Fubo Sports, MLB.TV
Cleveland at Detroit — ESPN, ESPN Deportes, FDSN Detroit, FDSN Ohio, ESPN app, Fubo Sports
