Maxey, Embiid lead 76ers to 135-114 rout of Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points in his return to the lineup after missing five games with right…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 27 points in his return to the lineup after missing five games with right shin soreness and right knee injury management, Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 135-114 on Tuesday night.

Embiid scored 20 points in the first half, sinking 11 of 17 shots in 26 minutes. VJ Edgecombe chipped in with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the 76ers, who shot 58%.

Andrew Nembhard and Micah Potter each scored 23 for the Pacers, with Potter’s total a career high. Quenton Jackson had 15 points and rookie Kam Jones added a career-high 13 points.

Pacers leading scorer Pascal Siakam was out with a left wrist sprain. The Pacers also were without Aaron Nesmith, who missed his third consecutive game with right ankle sprain.

Indiana shot 42% from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Philadelphia held a 44-41 rebounding edge with Maxey leading the way with nine rebounds. Jarace Walker had 10 rebounds for the Pacers.

The 76ers showed their dominance inside with a 82-52 edge in points in the paint.

The Pacers led 38-30 after the first quarter, but the 76ers answered with a 17-0 spurt to open the second quarter and take a 47-38 lead. Philadelphia shot 64% to take a 75-65 lead at halftime.

Maxey scored 13 points in the third quarter as the 76ers took complete control, expanding the lead to 106-85 after three quarters.

Philadelphia led by 28 points in the fourth quarter before emptying the bench.

Up next

76ers: Host Miami on Thursday night.

Pacers: Host Charlotte on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.