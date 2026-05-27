Cardinals RHP Dustin May has a no-hitter through seven innings against the Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dustin May has a no-hitter through seven innings against the Brewers in Milwaukee.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Dustin May has a no-hitter through seven innings against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

May, who entered the game with a 5.00 ERA, has eight strikeouts and hasn’t walked a batter. He has thrown 82 pitches and needed just seven to get out of the seventh.

Shortstop Masyn Winn made a spectacular diving stop of Sal Frelick’s grounder up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Wynn got to his feet and fired a throw to first base that Alec Burleson scooped to nip the speedy Frelick.

Two Brewers players have reached base. Jake Bauers was hit by a pitch in the second and Frelick reached on catcher’s interference in third.

The Cardinals tallied the only run of the game in the fourth when Jordan Walker singled leading off and later scored on a triple by Bryan Torres.

There have been two no-hitters in the history of American Family Field, which opened in 2001.

Cubs pitcher Alec Mills tossed a no-hitter in a 12-0 romp of the Brewers on Sept. 13, 2020, with no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Cubs hurler, Carlos Zambrano, threw the only other no-hitter at the ballpark, against the Houston Astros on Sept. 14, 2008. The Cubs played the Astros in Milwaukee because of damage in the Houston area from Hurricane Ike.

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