Mavericks beat the Nets 123-114 after both teams arrive on game day because of the blizzard

NEW YORK (AP) — Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points, Naji Marshall had 21 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Marvin Bagley III scored 22 points, Naji Marshall had 21 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 123-114 on Tuesday night after both teams arrived in New York earlier in the day.

Both clubs played road games on Sunday and neither was able to fly into the New York area because of a blizzard. The Mavericks stayed in Indiana and the Nets remained in Atlanta. Both flew Tuesday and arrived in the early afternoon.

The change in schedule didn’t affect the Mavericks, who scored a season-high 76 points in the first half and won their second straight after a 10-game skid.

Brandon Williams had 19 points and 10 assists, while Klay Thompson added 17 points for the Mavericks, who shot 58.5% from the field while playing their fourth consecutive game without No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg because of a sprained left foot.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Noah Clowney had 22 for the Nets, who lost their fifth straight. Terance Mann had 17 points off the bench and Nic Claxton finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Mann hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bring Brooklyn within two with 7:42 to play, but the Mavericks recovered and pushed the margin back into double digits in the final minute.

Up next

Mavericks: Host Sacramento on Thursday.

Nets: Host San Antonio on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.