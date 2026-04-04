Phillies aim to keep win streak going against the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (4-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-5) Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (0-0); Rockies: TBD…

Philadelphia Phillies (4-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-5)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (0-0); Rockies: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado had a 43-119 record overall and a 25-56 record in home games last season. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 5.97 ERA while averaging 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2025 season.

Philadelphia had a 96-66 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road last season. The Phillies scored 4.8 runs per game while giving up 4.0 last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: RJ Petit: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Feltner: day-to-day (glute), Blaine Crim: 10-Day IL (oblique), McCade Brown: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zac Veen: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.