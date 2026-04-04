San Francisco Giants host the New York Mets Saturday

New York Mets (4-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-5) San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes…

New York Mets (4-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-5)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (1-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, five strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -121, Giants +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants square off against the New York Mets on Saturday.

San Francisco went 81-81 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Giants averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .235 and slugging .386.

New York went 83-79 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Mets scored 4.7 runs per game while giving up 4.4 in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (back), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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