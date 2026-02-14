Marlins win arbitration hearing vs. pitcher Calvin Faucher, players finish 8-4 against teams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Miami Marlins defeated Calvin Faucher in the final salary arbitration case this year, leaving players…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Miami Marlins defeated Calvin Faucher in the final salary arbitration case this year, leaving players with an 8-4 advantage in hearings.

Faucher was awarded the club’s $1.8 million offer rather than his $2.05 million request. Robert Herman, Paul Radvany and Walt De Treaux issued their decision Saturday, a day after hearing arguments.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Faucher was 4-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 65 relief appearances, saving 15 games in 20 chances. He struck out 59 and walked 24 in a career-high 60 1/3 innings.

Faucher earned $775,500 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time as a so-called Super 2, a player among the top 22% by service time among those with at least two but less than three years of major league service.

He is 9-11 with a 4.14 ERA and 22 saves in parts of four major league seasons.

In the biggest decision, left-hander Tarik Skubal was awarded a record $32 million in his hearing with the Detroit Tigers.

Also winning were Cincinnati catcher Tyler Stephenson ($6.8 million), Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic ($6.5 million), Houston catcher Yainer Diaz ($4.5 million), Baltimore right-hander Kyle Bradish ($3.55 million), Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee ($2.2 million), Cincinnati right-hander Graham Ashcraft ($1.75 million) and Tampa Bay right-hander Edwin Uceta ($1.525 million).

Players who lost included Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer ($4.4 million), Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers ($2.625 million) and Baltimore left-hander Keegan Akin ($2.975 million).

Owners have a 362-278 advantage in arbitration since the process started in 1974.

