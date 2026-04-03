Pedestrian fatally struck while trying to cross I-295 in Anacostia

A man attempting to cross Interstate 295 was struck and killed on Friday night.

A man attempting to cross Interstate 295 was struck and killed on Friday night.

Police said calls came in for reports of a struck pedestrian around 7:55 p.m. Officials confirmed with WTOP that the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stayed on the scene.

No one else was injured.

The pedestrian was standing on the side of the highway, possibly trying to cross the highway. It’s under investigation.

All northbound lanes of I-295 at the Suitland Parkway exit are closed as of 8:45 p.m. and officials say traffic will be closed for several hours.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

WTOP’s Catherine Chen and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

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