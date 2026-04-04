All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|57
|38
|17
|2
|0
|78
|158
|109
|Huntsville
|57
|31
|20
|5
|1
|68
|173
|145
|Roanoke
|57
|31
|21
|3
|2
|67
|174
|156
|Evansville
|57
|30
|20
|1
|6
|67
|142
|133
|Pensacola
|57
|28
|20
|6
|3
|65
|160
|168
|Birmingham
|57
|27
|23
|2
|5
|61
|164
|171
|Knoxville
|57
|27
|25
|2
|3
|59
|146
|164
|Macon
|57
|26
|25
|3
|3
|58
|135
|151
|Quad City
|57
|25
|27
|4
|1
|55
|150
|171
|Fayetteville
|57
|22
|28
|5
|2
|51
|135
|169
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Macon 4, Fayetteville 1
Friday’s Games
Macon 6, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2
Evansville 3, Pensacola 1
Huntsville 5, Quad City 2
Roanoke 3, Peoria 1
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
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