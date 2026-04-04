All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 57 38 17 2 0 78 158 109…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 57 38 17 2 0 78 158 109 Huntsville 57 31 20 5 1 68 173 145 Roanoke 57 31 21 3 2 67 174 156 Evansville 57 30 20 1 6 67 142 133 Pensacola 57 28 20 6 3 65 160 168 Birmingham 57 27 23 2 5 61 164 171 Knoxville 57 27 25 2 3 59 146 164 Macon 57 26 25 3 3 58 135 151 Quad City 57 25 27 4 1 55 150 171 Fayetteville 57 22 28 5 2 51 135 169

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 1

Friday’s Games

Macon 6, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2

Evansville 3, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 5, Quad City 2

Roanoke 3, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

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