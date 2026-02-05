Lookman scores on his debut as Atletico Madrid cruises past Real Betis to reach Copa semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Ademola Lookman scored on his Atletico Madrid debut in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis on Thursday…

MADRID (AP) — Ademola Lookman scored on his Atletico Madrid debut in a 5-0 rout of Real Betis on Thursday that sent Diego Simeone’s team to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann and Thiago Almada also scored for Atletico as it advanced to the last four for the third straight season.

Atletico will try to reach its first Copa final since winning the competition for the last time in 2012-13.

The draw for the semifinals — which also includes Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad — will be on Friday.

Hancko opened the scoring for the visitors in the 12th minute and Giuliano Simeone added to the lead in the 30th before Lookman got his first goal for Atletico on a fast breakaway in the 37th.

“I’m very, very happy, very proud to make my debut tonight, especial performance from the team,” said Lookman, who had onle a couple of training sessions before being added to the starting lineup. “Obviously the team and the staff and everybody has welcomed me very nicely. It has made it easy for me to settle in.”

Griezmann scored the fourth goal in the 62nd — with an assist by Lookman — and Almada closed the scoring in the 83rd.

“He came to help us and hopefully we can help him so he can continue to improve,” coach Simeone said of Lookman. “He has different qualities than the players we have and that will make us better.”

Lookman was signed from Atalanta near the end of the winter transfer window. The 28-year-old Nigeria forward had requested to leave Atalanta citing broken promises and poor treatment.

“We always open the doors to everyone who arrives here from the very beginning,” Griezmann said. “We have to enjoy these new player and hope that they help us like they did tonight.”

Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas also made his Atletico debut after being signed from the Seattle Sounders. He came off the bench in the 79th to replace Lookman. Another winter signing by Atletico, midfielder Rodri Mendoza, came on in the 66th.

Atletico and Betis will meet again on Sunday in the Spanish league, with Atletico as the host. Atletico is third in the league, with Betis in fifth place but 10 points behind Atletico.

On Wednesday, Iñaki Williams scored six minutes into stoppage time as Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at Valencia to reach its sixth Copa semifinal in seven seasons, while Basque Country rival Real Sociedad made it to the last-four for the third straight season by winning 3-2 at Alaves.

On Tuesday, Barcelona beat second-division Albacete 2-1. Albacete had eliminated Real Madrid in the round of 16.

