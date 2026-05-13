Daulton Varsho hits grand slam in 10th to lift Blue Jays past Rays, 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam with one out in the 10th inning to give the Toronto…

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam with one out in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

Varsho sent a 2-2 pitch from Aaron Brooks (0-1) into the Toronto bullpen in left to end the Blue Jays’ three-game losing streak. Varsho has six career gland slams and has a .321 career average (18 for 56) with the bases loaded.

After Ben Williamson and Yandy Díaz singled in runs for Tampa Bay in the top of the 10th against Jeff Hoffman (2-2), Toronto loaded the bases for Varsho when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto walked with one out. The Rays matched their season high by walking 10.

Okamoto tied it at 1 for Toronto in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. Richie Palacios had an RBI single for Tampa Bay in the seventh.

Toronto starter Dylan Cease struck out nine over seven innings, allowing a run on three hits and three walks. The Rays’ Griffin Jax allowed four hits and four walks over five scoreless innings.

Up next

Rays RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-2, 3.29 ERA) was scheduled to start at Miami on Friday night. RHP Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.68 ERA) was set to start for Toronto at home Friday night against Dertroit.

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