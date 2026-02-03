Lens winger Saint-Maximin racially abused after he says his children were targeted

LENS, France (AP) — French club Lens is outraged by the racist abuse aimed at recruit Allan Saint-Maximin after a…

LENS, France (AP) — French club Lens is outraged by the racist abuse aimed at recruit Allan Saint-Maximin after a previous racist incident involving his children ended his career in Mexico’s top flight.

Saint-Maximin, who is Black, joined Lens on a six-month deal during the winter transfer window. He left Mexican side Club America, saying his children were the victims of racist abuse in Mexico.

Lens said on Tuesday that Saint-Maximin was at the receiving end of a “flood of hateful and racist insults” on social media.

“In response, the club has been forced to close the comment sections on certain posts and will continue to take all necessary measures to make its social media platforms safe and respectful spaces for expression,” Lens added. “As a civic-minded and committed club, Racing reaffirms its attachment to the values of respect and tolerance, and stands alongside Allan and his loved ones, offering its full support.

Saint-Maximin said last week his family was targeted and that protecting his children was his priority.

“The problem is not the color of skin, it’s the color of thoughts. I am being attacked, that’s not a problem. I have grown up, I have learned to fight against attacks. But there is one thing I will never tolerate, and that is attacks on my children,” Saint-Maximin wrote on his social media last week.

The 28-year-old winger played just 16 league matches with Club America and was in the first of a two-year contract that he signed last August.

Neither he nor Club America went onto specifics about the incident.

Saint-Maximin moved to Mexico after a one-year stint with Turkey’s Fenerbahce where he played on loan from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli. He traveled alongside his wife and his three children: Daughters named Lyana and Ninhia and a son named Dayde.

“To those who dared to go after my children, let me say this: you made a mistake,” Saint-Maximin said. “I will always fight to protect my family, and there is no person and no threat that will ever frighten me. The only one I fear on this earth is God.”

Saint-Maximin was a former France youth international and has played for Saint-Etienne, Monaco, Nice, and for four seasons at Newcastle in the Premier League.

