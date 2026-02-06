Late Osasuna goal hands Celta Vigo first home defeat since November

VIGO, Spain (AP) — A late goal from Raúl García de Haro gave Osasuna a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo…

VIGO, Spain (AP) — A late goal from Raúl García de Haro gave Osasuna a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Friday and dealt the home side a first defeat at Estadio Abanca-Balaídos since November.

García de Haro got on the end of Alejandro Catena’s clever knock down with 11 minutes remaining to side-foot the ball home at the far post.

Ante Budimir put visiting Osasuna ahead shortly before halftime with his 11th goal of the season only for Borja Iglesias to equalize from the spot for Celta eight minutes into the second half.

Celta’s winless run was extended to four games in all competitions and left it in seventh place.

Osasuna was one place behind and closed the gap between the teams to four points.

“This is out second consecutive away win,” Budimir said. “We competed very well and we got what we deserved through hard work.”

