Indiana plays Charlotte on home losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (28-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7…

Charlotte Hornets (28-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Charlotte looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Pacers have gone 11-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 7-31 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets are 18-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fourth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game. Moussa Diabate paces the Hornets with 8.6.

The Pacers score 111.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 113.4 the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 15.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Pacers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 9 the Pacers won 114-112 led by 30 points from Pascal Siakam, while LaMelo Ball scored 33 points for the Hornets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Nembhard is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 20.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 115.8 points, 40.3 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 113.6 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Pascal Siakam: day to day (wrist), Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Hornets: Liam McNeeley: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.