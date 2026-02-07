Indiana faces Toronto, aims to break 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (13-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Sunday, 3…

Indiana Pacers (13-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup against Toronto after losing three in a row.

The Raptors are 23-14 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is the league leader with 19.2 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 3.8.

The Pacers are 9-25 against conference opponents. Indiana gives up 118.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Raptors average 114.0 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 118.4 the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Raptors give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 15 the Raptors won 115-101 led by 30 points from Brandon Ingram, while Pascal Siakam scored 26 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Ingram is averaging 23.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 109.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: day to day (injury management).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: day to day (personal), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Kobe Brown: day to day (not injury related ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.