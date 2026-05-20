DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder + MLB Games (May 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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New users can secure a measurable edge ahead of the Western Conference Finals by utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code. By registering and placing a $5 wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, new DraftKings customers will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.
This guaranteed return provides a mathematical baseline for success, allowing you to build your sports betting bankroll regardless of the outcome on the court.
DraftKings Promo Code for Spurs-Thunder Game 2
DraftKings Promo Code
No Code Needed
New DraftKings User Offer
Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States
New DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on this NBA slate can activate a highly efficient welcome offer. By establishing a new account and placing a qualifying wager of $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you trigger an automatic $100 bonus. The core value of this promotion lies in its guaranteed nature; your initial bet does not need to win for the bonus to be credited, mitigating the variance of a single-game outcome.
Once processed, the $100 reward is distributed as four independent $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their risk across multiple NBA playoff markets or other sporting events. Note that these bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window, so they must be deployed within a week of issuance to maximize their utility.
Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The San Antonio Spurs will clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, on May 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. CDT. Broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock, this critical Round 3 matchup of the NBA Postseason carries heavy implications for the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs currently hold a 1-0 series advantage after utilizing a highly efficient offensive game plan to secure a 122-115 victory over the Thunder in Game 1.
San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis
Bet Type
San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder
Spread
+6.5 (-110)
-6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
+195
-238
Total Points
Over 216.5 (-108)
Under 216.5 (-112)
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this contest as home favorites, a statistically favorable position for them. The Thunder boast a formidable 13-2 (.867) home record against opponents with a winning record over their last 15 games. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have consistently outperformed market expectations as underdogs, posting a 5-1 (.833) record against the spread (ATS) versus winning teams over their last six games.
How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code
Securing this DraftKings welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. No manual promo code is required during registration to trigger the bonus. Follow these steps to optimize your account setup:
Create an Account: Register for a new account on the DraftKings Sportsbook platform. You will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your geolocation.
Make a Deposit: Access the cashier portal and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods.
Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA Postseason betting markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup (or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer).
Claim Your Bonus: Upon placement of the qualifying bet, DraftKings will automatically inject $100 in bonus bets into your account, providing an immediate bankroll boost for the rest of the playoffs.