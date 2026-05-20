DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder + MLB Games (May 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

DraftKings Promo Code for Spurs-Thunder Game 2

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Moneyline +195 -238 Total Points Over 216.5 (-108) Under 216.5 (-112)

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Create an Account: Register for a new account on the DraftKings Sportsbook platform. You will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your geolocation. Make a Deposit: Access the cashier portal and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA Postseason betting markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup (or any other eligible market with odds of -500 or longer). Claim Your Bonus: Upon placement of the qualifying bet, DraftKings will automatically inject $100 in bonus bets into your account, providing an immediate bankroll boost for the rest of the playoffs.

New users can secure a measurable edge ahead of the Western Conference Finals by utilizing the latest. By registering and placing a $5 wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, new DraftKings customers will instantly receive $100 in bonus bets.This guaranteed return provides a mathematical baseline for success, allowing you to build your sports betting bankroll regardless of the outcome on the court.New DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on this NBA slate can activate a highly efficient welcome offer. By establishing a new account and placing a qualifying wager of $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you trigger an automatic $100 bonus. The core value of this promotion lies in its guaranteed nature; your initial bet does not need to win for the bonus to be credited, mitigating the variance of a single-game outcome. Once processed, the $100 reward is distributed as four independent $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their risk across multiple NBA playoff markets or other sporting events. Note that these bonus bets carry a strict 7-day expiration window, so they must be deployed within a week of issuance to maximize their utility.The San Antonio Spurs will clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK, on May 20, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. CDT. Broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock, this critical Round 3 matchup of the NBA Postseason carries heavy implications for the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs currently hold a 1-0 series advantage after utilizing a highly efficient offensive game plan to secure a 122-115 victory over the Thunder in Game 1.The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this contest as home favorites, a statistically favorable position for them. The Thunder boast a formidable 13-2 (.867) home record against opponents with a winning record over their last 15 games. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have consistently outperformed market expectations as underdogs, posting a 5-1 (.833) record against the spread (ATS) versus winning teams over their last six games.Securing this DraftKings welcome offer requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. No manual promo code is required during registration to trigger the bonus. Follow these steps to optimize your account setup: