Indian teenage cricket prodigy Suryavanshi smashes 175 runs against England in U19 final

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi enhanced his growing reputation by scoring a stunning 175 off 80 balls for India against England in the men’s Under-19 World Cup final.

The 14-year-old smashed 15 fours and 15 sixes as India finished its 50 overs with 411 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe and beat England by 100 runs.

It was another staggering innings from Suryavanshi, who turns 15 next month. He burst onto the scene in the Indian Premier League last April with a century from just 35 balls — the second fastest in the tournament’s 18 years.

Earlier that same month, he had become the youngest cricketer to debut in IPL history and signaled his intent by smacking his first ball with the Rajasthan Royals for six.

His 175 against England is the highest score by any batter in an ICC tournament final, either at the under-19s or senior level, beating Alyssa Healy’s 170 for Australia against England in the women’s One Day International World Cup final in 2022.

With 15 sixes he broke the record for most sixes in a youth ODI innings, breaking his own record of 14 when he posted 171 against United Arab Emirates in December.

He reached his 100 against England from 55 balls and took only 71 to complete his 150, breaking his mark of 84 against UAE.

However, he fell three runs short of breaking India’s record for the highest score in a youth ODI — Ambati Rayudu’s 177 not out against England in 2002.

England’s reply of 311 was led by a superb 115 off 67 balls from Caleb Falconer, including seven sixes. ___

