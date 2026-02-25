Hilary Knight wants focus on the US women’s Olympic success, not Trump’s ‘distasteful’ joke

SEATTLE (AP) — Hilary Knight doesn’t want to let what she called a “distasteful” joke by President Donald Trump about…

SEATTLE (AP) — Hilary Knight doesn’t want to let what she called a “distasteful” joke by President Donald Trump about the gold-medal winning U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team get in the way of a historic performance by American women across all sports at the Milan Cortina Games.

“I just thought the joke was distasteful and unfortunate,” Knight said on Wednesday alongside fellow Olympians Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes at the Seattle Space Needle ahead of their return to play for the Seattle Torrent of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. “And, I think just the way women are represented, it’s a great teaching point and really shines light on how women should be championed for their amazing feats.”

Knight, a two-time gold medalist whose 15 goals and 33 points in Olympic competition are the most by a U.S. hockey player at the Games, said she’s not focusing on an offhand comment by Trump after the American men topped Canada for gold in overtime on Sunday.

Talking on a speakerphone in the postgame locker room, Trump extended an invitation to the White House to the men’s team, then added, “We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.” The president later joked that if he didn’t extend the invitation, he would probably be impeached.

While the vast majority of the men’s team flew to Washington on Tuesday and visited Trump in the White House before being guests at the State of the Union, many of the women’s players were on the way back to their professional or college clubs.

USA Hockey, which said it was “honored” by the invitation, cited logistical issues as the major hurdle that prevented the women’s team from stopping by the White House. The team was originally scheduled to fly commercially into New York on Monday, but was forced to reroute through Atlanta due to a snowstorm in the Northeast.

Several players were going to stick around New York for promotional purposes, even ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Those scheduled appearances had to be canceled because of flight changes.

Knight lamented that the video — which included several players laughing after Trump’s comments — took on a life of its own and didn’t convey the true nature of the relationship between the men’s and women’s US hockey programs.

“The men’s and the women’s team did it together,” Knight said. “And, that’s super special. It’s never been done in our program’s history. It’s something we’re extremely proud about. But these women are amazing. And whatever’s going on should never outshine or minimize their work and our success on the world stage.”

Kelly Pannek, a forward on the women’s team, told reporters “the video is what it is” but added it was a “special feeling” spending time with the men’s team after they won the first Olympic gold for the U.S. in 46 years. Pannek believes there is mutual respect and support on both sides.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman told reporters in Boston after returning to practice with the Bruins that the men “should have reacted differently” to Trump’s remarks.

“To share that gold medal with them is something that we’re forever grateful for,” Swayman said. “And now that we’re home we get to share that together forever and see the incredible support we have from the USA and share this incredible gold medal.”

Jack Hughes, who scored the winning goal in overtime for the U.S., also said the moment did not reflect the views of the men’s team.

“You’re in the moment and the president calls. We’re blaring the music. It is what it is,” Hughes said Wednesday night after his first game back with the New Jersey Devils. “We have so much respect for the women’s team and they have so much respect for us. We are all just proud Americans.”

The earliest the U.S. women could make a White House visit would be in late spring after the conclusion of the PWHL season.

The U.S. won 12 gold medals in Milan Cortina, with women playing a hand in eight of them. The women’s hockey team outscored opponents 33-2 on its way to the top of the podium.

“This was the best American women’s hockey team, the best American team we’ve ever put together on the world stage when the lights have been the brightest ever,” Knight said. “And so, I think everybody felt that going through the tournament. And, I want to celebrate. I want people to be remembered for that. I want the legacy of this team to be remembered.”

