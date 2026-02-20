Herro scores 24 points in return to help the Heat beat the Hawks 128-97

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points in his return from a rib injury and the Miami Heat never…

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points in his return from a rib injury and the Miami Heat never trailed in a 128-97 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Bam Adebayo had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Miami, and Norman Powell added 15 points in his first game since participating in his first All-Star game. Kel’el Ware had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists for Atlanta for his 11th triple-double of the season. It is the most in franchise history for a single season and leads the Eastern Conference.

Oneka Okongwu led Atlanta with 22 points. CJ McCollum had 20 points off the bench. He hit four 3-pointers.

Herro played his 12th game of the season. He missed the last 15 because of a rib injury and returned with a flak jacket.

He came off the bench and did not seem restricted at all, scoring 16 points in the first half. Herro also has missed time with ankle and toe injuries.

The Heat have won six of seven on the road.

Up next

Heat: Host Memphis on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.

