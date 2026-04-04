Memphis takes on Milwaukee, looks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (25-52, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-47, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30…

Memphis Grizzlies (25-52, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-47, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 17-22 in home games. Milwaukee allows 116.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 11-26 in road games. Memphis averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 14-24 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Bucks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 14.0 per game the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.8 per game the Bucks allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 125-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Ryan Rollins is averaging 14.5 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

GG Jackson is averaging 12.5 points for the Grizzlies. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 106.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 109.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out for season (knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Ryan Rollins: day to day (hip), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (neck), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Walter Clayton Jr.: day to day (hip), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Wells: out for season (toe), Taj Gibson: day to day (foot), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: day to day (back), Cam Spencer: day to day (back), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.