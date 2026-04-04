Rockets take on the Warriors, seek 6th straight victory

Houston Rockets (48-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-41, 10th in the Western Conference) San Francisco;…

Houston Rockets (48-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-41, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Rockets take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 23-24 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 29.0 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.4.

The Rockets are 26-22 in Western Conference play. Houston leads the NBA with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.5.

The Warriors are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets average 114.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 115.1 the Warriors give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 115-113 in overtime on March 6, with Brandin Podziemski scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Warriors. Gui Santos is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 121.1 points, 47.0 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Quinten Post: day to day (foot), Seth Curry: day to day (adductor), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (calf), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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