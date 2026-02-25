Gillespie, Suns to host Doncic and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (34-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-26, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Lakers (34-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (33-26, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Phoenix in Western Conference action Thursday.

The Suns have gone 22-18 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 16-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lakers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 8.6.

The Suns average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 49.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 46.9% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 24 the Suns won 132-108 led by 25 points from Dillon Brooks, while LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Suns. Royce O’Neale is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 18.8 points and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 101.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cole Anthony: out (not injury related), Jordan Goodwin: out (calf), Devin Booker: out (hip), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle).

