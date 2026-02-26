FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, NHL, College Basketball Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sports fans have a perfect opportunity to enhance their viewing experience with the latest FanDuel promo code offer, which rewards a winning $5 wager with $100 in bonuses. Choose a side in any NBA, NHL or college basketball matchup on Thursday after signing up here.

Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the NBA

With the Rockets and Magic set to showcase their talents on Amazon Prime Video tonight, prospective bettors have a straightforward path to claiming the latest welcome bonus. You do not need to manually enter a specific code to unlock this offer; clicking a promotional link and meeting the eligibility requirements will automatically activate the bonus.

Below are the key details for the current FanDuel signup offer available for tonight’s NBA slate:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins In-App Bonuses NBA Choose Your Rewards and NHL SGP Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified February 26, 2026

FanDuel Promo Code Details for New Customers

To activate the FanDuel promo code for tonight’s NBA action, new customers simply need to sign up and place a $5 wager on any market, such as the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic. Here is the key strategy: the $100 in bonus bets is not guaranteed; it is only awarded if our initial $5 bet wins. This structure encourages us to handicap our opening wager carefully, perhaps looking for a high-probability outcome (a “lock”) within the markets at the Kia Center or elsewhere on the slate to secure that bonus capital.

Furthermore, this offer isn’t restricted just to the NBA; it can be applied to college basketball or NHL games as well. Once inside the app, existing users can also find value tonight with the NBA Choose Your Reward offer and a 25% NHL Same Game Parlay boost.

How to Use Your FanDuel Promo Tonight

Below are the current morning line odds for tonight’s two NBA matchups on Amazon Prime, including the spread, moneyline, and total points.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic HOU -3 (-110) | ORL +3 (-110) HOU -147 | ORL +124 O/U 215.5 Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers MIN -5.5 (-111) | LAC +5.5 (-109) MIN -211 | LAC +175 O/U 225.5

Game of the Night: Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

The marquee matchup sees the Houston Rockets visiting the Kia Center to take on the Orlando Magic. The Rockets enter as road favorites, but we have to consider the context: they are on the second night of a back-to-back after a dominant win over Sacramento where Alperen Sengun posted a massive triple-double (26 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists). Houston is also powered by the scoring dominance of Kevin Durant, who is averaging 25.8 points per game on 50.8% shooting this season.

Orlando faces a tough challenge at home, particularly with Franz Wagner ruled out due to an ankle injury. However, the Magic have momentum after a thrilling comeback win against the Lakers, led by Paolo Banchero, who dropped 36 points and grabbed 10 boards. Banchero leads the team with 21.8 points per game and will need to carry the load again tonight.

Betting This Matchup

If you are looking to apply a $5 wager on this game to trigger the bonus, here is how the potential payout looks based on current consensus odds:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the underdog Orlando Magic (+124) would return $6.20 in profit if they win outright. A $5 bet on the Houston Rockets (-147) would return $3.40 in profit—a smaller return, but perhaps a safer play for the bonus.

A $5 bet on the underdog would return in profit if they win outright. A $5 bet on the would return in profit—a smaller return, but perhaps a safer play for the bonus. Spread: Betting the spread typically carries -110 odds. Whether you back Houston to cover -3 or Orlando to cover +3, a winning $5 wager would return $4.55 in profit.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook is simple. No promo code is necessary to claim this welcome offer; the bonus is automatically activated when we register through the links provided on this page and meet the eligibility criteria.

Follow the steps below to lock in your “Bet $5, Get $100” opportunity:

Register: Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account here. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any FanDuel Sportsbook market. You can bet on tonight’s game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video or any other available sport. There are no odds limits for this qualifying bet. Win & Collect: If your initial bet wins, you will receive $100 in Bonus Bets in addition to your cash winnings.

Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the bet settlement. This offer allows new users to potentially boost their bankroll just by picking a winner, making tonight’s action in Orlando even more critical for prospective bettors. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.