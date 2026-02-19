FanDuel Code Offer: Claim $100 Bonus as NBA Returns from Break

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

NBA fans can enjoy a massive slate tonight post All-Star break, and redeem bonus bets while doing so with this FanDuel promo code offer. The majority of users who sign up will receive a $100 bonus with a winning wager, while select states will receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets (IN, VA ONLY). Use this opportunity to dive into fantastic NBA games tonight such as Pistons vs. Knicks, Suns vs. Spurs and Celtics vs. Warriors.







There are two different offers, but the majority of users will be able to claim an offer for a $100 bonus. After signing up with a new account, place your first wager on the app for $5, and take home the $100 bonus if that initial wager wins.

The other offer is for those located in IN and VA. Those of you in that state will be able to redeem up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which comes over as one (1) No Sweat Token every day for ten days. Your No Sweat Tokens may be used on any wager, with a maximum refund of $100 per No-Sweat Token.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Bonus

With the Spurs hosting the Suns tonight in a special neutral-site game at the Moody Center in Austin, new users can take advantage of the following sign-up offers to get in on the action. Whether you are backing San Antonio on the moneyline or hunting for value on the total, here is a breakdown of the current promotion details available on FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins New FanDuel User Offer (Indiana & Virginia) Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

New FanDuel customers looking to wager on tonight’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs can unlock a potential $100 bonus. The current welcome offer requires a minimum wager of just $5 on any market; however, it goes without saying that the bonus bets are not guaranteed. To receive the $100 reward, your initial $5 bet must settle as a win. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the night—do you back a heavy favorite on the moneyline to secure the bonus, or take a calculated risk on the spread?

Additionally, savvy bettors should be aware that the 100% deposit match portion of this offer is expiring at 11:59 PM ET on March 8. While the “Bet $5, Get $100” deal applies to most legal betting states, new users located in Indiana and Virginia have access to a distinct promotion: a “Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” offer. Regardless of which state you are betting from, these promotions are exclusively available to first-time customers on the platform.

NBA Odds, Preview for Tonight

Below are the current FanDuel odds for tonight’s NBA matchups, featuring the point spread, moneyline, and point total for each game.

Away Team Home Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs PHX +7.5 (-108) / SAS -7.5 (-112) PHX +245 / SAS -300 229.5 Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors BOS -5.5 (-110) / GSW +5.5 (-110) BOS -205 / GSW +172 212.5

Featured Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs enter this contest as 7.5-point favorites, and it stands to reason given the dominance of Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom is anchoring San Antonio with averages of 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. He is supported by the playmaking of Stephon Castle, who is averaging 16.5 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field.

Phoenix will rely heavily on Devin Booker, who is putting up 25.2 points per game. However, the Suns are facing headwinds with Cole Anthony listed as out and Dillon Brooks suspended. With the Spurs’ offense clicking, the total is set at a robust 229.5, suggesting the books expect a shootout.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

With the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns set to tip off at the Moody Center in Austin, getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook is simple. The current welcome offer does not require users to manually enter a specific promo code during registration. Instead, the bonus is activated by following the standard sign-up and betting procedure.

Here is a step-by-step guide to locking in your wager for tonight’s Texas showdown: