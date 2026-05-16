Slumping Rangers shortstop Corey Seager sits out because of back spasms

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Houston Astros…

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Houston Astros after waking up with back spasms.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said he’s hopeful Seager — in a career-worst 0 for 27 slump — will be able to play Sunday in the series finale.

“He wanted to see if he could loosen up when he got here,” Schumaker said. “Just didn’t loosen up, so just wanted to play it smart and not push him.”

Seager did not play Friday night in a 2-0 loss to the Astros, but Schumaker maintained that was a scheduled off day and Saturday morning was the first time he had experienced any back issues.

The 32-year-old Seager is batting .179 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 42 games this season.

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