ESPN BET Promo Code Is Now For theScore Bet, Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA, SB LX

The wait is finally over. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are colliding at Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX, reviving a rivalry that gave us one of the most electric finishes in NFL history back in 2015. If you’re looking to get in on the action for this February 8 clash, you need to know that ESPN BET is now theScore Bet app following a major rebrand. To celebrate the big game, new theScore Bet customers can claim a massive welcome offer using the theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







For most users, the headline offer is a $1,000 Bet Reset. This allows you to place an initial wager of up to $1,000 on the Super Bowl—or any other market—with the safety net that if you lose, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets. However, if you are betting from the heart of the action in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the deal shifts: a “Bet $10, Get $100” offer that awards bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins. Whether you’re backing Sam Darnold’s redemption arc or Drake Maye’s rise to glory in Santa Clara, this is the strategic play to maximize your bankroll.

The ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Is Now For theScore Bet

The landscape of this promotion changes based on your location, so let’s break down the playbook after using the former ESPN BET promo code WTOP for theScore Bet app.

For football fans residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the welcome promotion adds serious juice to the Seahawks vs. Patriots matchup. New theScore Bet customers in these states can unlock $100 in bonus bets simply by placing a winning $10 wager on the game scheduled for February 08, 2026. It’s important to remember that this bonus is not guaranteed—you have to pick a winner on your initial bet to see that reward.

If your wager hits, the $100 is distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Once they hit your account, you have seven days to use them before they expire.

In all other legal states where the sportsbook operates (remember, ESPN BET is now theScore Bet app), the welcome offer is a classic safety valve for your first wager. New theScore Bet customers can place an initial cash bet on any market—including this massive clash between Seattle and New England—and receive a $1,000 Bet Reset. If that first wager goes sideways and loses, you receive 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

No opt-in is required. The refund arrives as five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, within 72 hours of the loss settlement. You don’t have to bet the farm to participate; any amount up to $1,000 is covered, provided you use the bonus bets within the seven-day window.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are set to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on February 08, 2026. Kickoff is slated for 03:30 PM PST at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, with the world watching on NBC. While the game takes place outdoors on natural grass, the forecast looks clear for now, setting the stage for a fast track. Both teams enter this contest with history on the line—Seattle looking for revenge and New England looking to return to the mountaintop.

When you crunch the numbers, the value disparity is stark. A conservative $10 wager on the New England Patriots moneyline (+204) would return a profit of $20.40, while a bold $1,000 bet would yield a massive $2,040 in winnings. On the flip side, the books love the Seattle Seahawks here; a $10 moneyline bet at -222 nets only $4.50 in profit, and a $1,000 wager returns roughly $450.45.

How to Activate former ESPN BET Promo Code for New Rebrand

Getting started is simple, but remember the name change: ESPN BET is now theScore Bet app. Whether you are claiming the “Bet $10, Get $100” offer in select states or the $1,000 Bet Reset elsewhere, the process to get in the game before kickoff at Levi’s Stadium is the same.

Follow this guide to get your account set up:

Download the App: Head to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet mobile app (formerly ESPN BET). Create an Account: Register by providing your standard personal information—full name, email, and residential address—to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your profile. Deposit and Bet (MI, NJ, PA, WV): If you are in these states, deposit at least $10. Then, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Seahawks vs. Patriots or any other market to activate the offer. Deposit and Bet (All Other States): For everyone else, complete your registration and deposit funds. Then, place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available market. If this initial bet settles as a loss, the Bet Reset kicks in to refund your stake in bonus bets.

Once that is done, you are locked and loaded for Super Bowl LX as Seattle and New England settle the score in Santa Clara.