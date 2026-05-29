French Open Results

Friday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €61,723,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at…

Friday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €61,723,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-4, 6-3.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl, Czechia, def. Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (3), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Vasil Kirkov, United States, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, 2-0, ret.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (13), China, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Cristina Bucsa (6), Spain, def. Anastasia Zakharova and Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

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