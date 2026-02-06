Draftkings Super Bowl Promo Code Introduces $300 Bonus for Seahawks-Patriots

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

The stage is set for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday, February 8, 2026. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are about to run it back in a rematch for the ages, and I’ve been digging into how new DraftKings customers can get the most out of the biggest Sunday of the year. While you won’t need to hunt down a specific DraftKings Super Bowl promo code to get in on the action, there is a massive welcome offer on the table: bet just $5 on this matchup, and if your bet wins, you secure $300 in bonus bets.







This isn’t just about throwing a dart at the board; it’s about capitalizing on value. DraftKings—the listed bookmaker for this showdown—has set this up so your $5 wager on the Seahawks vs. Patriots (or any other NFL game this week, though let’s be real, we’re all watching the Super Bowl) unlocks serious bankroll potential.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code for Pats-Seahawks Showdown Let’s talk strategy for this offer. For this high-profile Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots clash, DraftKings is letting new DraftKings customers turn a $5 bill into $300 in bonus bets. Here is the key detail: Your bet must win. This isn’t a “bet and get” regardless of the outcome; you need to pick a winner. The requirement is that your bet must have odds of -500 or longer. The Strategy: Since you need to win to trigger the $300 bonus, I’d look at the Moneyline rather than the spread. The Seahawks are -230. That satisfies the odds requirement (it is longer than -500) and gives you the highest statistical probability (~67%) of walking away with the bonus.

Since you need to win to trigger the $300 bonus, I’d look at the Moneyline rather than the spread. The Seahawks are -230. That satisfies the odds requirement (it is longer than -500) and gives you the highest statistical probability (~67%) of walking away with the bonus. The Payout: If your $5 wager hits, you get the cash winnings from the bet plus $300 in bonus bets, distributed as twelve separate $25 bets. You have one week to use them, which is perfect for post-Super Bowl action.

The Seattle Seahawks are heading to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, to take on the New England Patriots in what promises to be a clash of philosophies. Kickoff is scheduled for 03:30 PM PST on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with the national broadcast on NBC.

Here is the landscape: We have a Seattle offense that has been absolute electricity, averaging a staggering 36.0 points per game this season. On the flip side, we have a gritty New England Patriots squad that averages 18.0 points per game but has found a way to win through sheer resilience. The storylines here are thick. You’ve got Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak calling plays for the No. 3 scoring offense—despite reports that he’s heading to Vegas to coach the Raiders as soon as the confetti falls. Then you have Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel, who just edged out Seattle’s Mike Macdonald for Coach of the Year, leading New England from a 4-win season to the Super Bowl.

The atmosphere is going to be heavy. Reports suggest Seahawks fans are dominating the ticket market, expected to make up 67% of the crowd, while Patriots fans are playing the “disrespected underdog” card hard. It’s playing out on a turf surface outdoors, and while we don’t have the final weather report yet, the heat coming off these fanbases is palpable.

Odds Analysis: Finding the Edge

I’ve crunched the numbers on the Moneyline, and they imply a significant statistical edge for Seattle. If we strip out the vigorish (the fee the bookie takes), the “true” win probabilities look like this:

Now, here is where it gets interesting for us bettors. Seattle is favored by 4.5 points, and frankly, they have earned it. They are 15-1 straight-up as a favorite this season and have covered the spread in their last four games (4-0 ATS). They are a juggernaut. But do not sleep on New England. Under Vrabel, the Patriots are 5-1 ATS in their last six games and 4-1 ATS specifically following a win. They are scrappy, and they cover.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to fade the public or ride with the favorites at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026, getting set up is straightforward. You do not need to type in a specific DraftKings Super Bowl promo code during registration to unlock this; the links do the work for you.

Here is your checklist to get in before the 03:30 PM PST kickoff:

Register a New Account: Click through to the sign-up page and enter your standard personal info to verify your age and identity. Make a Deposit: Put at least $5 into your new account using one of their secure payment methods. Prepare to Wager: Once your deposit clears, head to the Seahawks vs Patriots market. Place a wager of $5 or more on the game (remember my tip: check the moneyline for the safest path to the bonus).

