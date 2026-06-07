Connecticut hosts New York after Stewart’s 30-point game

New York Liberty (7-4, 4-0 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-10, 0-3 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (7-4, 4-0 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (2-10, 0-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Connecticut Sun after Breanna Stewart scored 30 points in the Liberty’s 83-75 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Sun have gone 0-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Liberty are 4-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is sixth in the WNBA averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from downtown. Marine Johannes leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

Connecticut is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.2% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Connecticut gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Liberty won 106-75 in the last matchup on May 8. Stewart led the Liberty with 31 points, and Diamond Miller led the Sun with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aneesah Morrow is averaging 12.3 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Sun. Miller is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 13.1 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Liberty. Stewart is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Liberty: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (concussion protocol), Kennedy Burke: day to day (illness).

Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: out (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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