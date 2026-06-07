Seattle faces Las Vegas, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Seattle Storm (3-9, 0-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-3, 4-3 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (3-9, 0-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (7-3, 4-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm enters the matchup against Las Vegas Aces after losing five games in a row.

The Aces are 4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks second in the Western Conference with 22.7 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 7.1.

The Storm have gone 0-4 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Las Vegas’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 75.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 84.9 Las Vegas allows.

The Aces and Storm face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 13.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 25.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 52.0%.

Flau’jae Johnson is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Storm. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg), Chennedy Carter: out (leg).

Storm: Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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