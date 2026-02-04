DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Seahawks-Patriots

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

The books have settled, the sharps have placed their early positions, and Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium is set to be a massive handle event.







Sign up and fire a wager of $5 or more on the big game, and if your read is correct and the bet wins, you secure $300 in bonus bets. This welcome offer provides significant leverage for this week's slate, allowing you to capitalize on the market as two defensive-minded head coaches clash in Santa Clara.

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

The New England Patriots (17-3) are set to face the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) in a high-stakes Super Bowl LX showdown at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. This isn’t just a championship game; it’s a narrative-heavy rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, featuring Sam Darnold’s stunning redemption arc against rookie sensation Drake Maye. Kickoff is scheduled for February 08, 2026, at 03:30 PM PST, with the broadcast airing nationally on NBC. The game takes place on the turf of the 68,500-capacity outdoor venue, where weather conditions are expected to be clear, removing atmospheric noise from the handicapping equation.

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Odds

The market has established the Seattle Seahawks as the clear favorites over the New England Patriots, with the line holding steady near the key number of 4. Below are the current numbers on the board at DraftKings.

Odds as of February 04, 2026, from DraftKings.

Odds Analysis

When you peel back the vig (vigorish) from the current moneyline prices, the implied probability paints a stark picture. The market is giving the Seahawks a dominant ~67.5% win probability, leaving the Patriots with just a ~32.5% chance to pull off the upset. The heavy juice on the Seahawks’ moneyline (-238) suggests confident money backing Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense.

Looking at the spread, both squads are covering machines right now. The Patriots are 5-1 ATS (Against The Spread) in their last six, thriving in the underdog role, and have been automatic under the bright lights, going 5-0 ATS in their last five primetime spots. On the other side, the Seahawks are riding a heater, sitting on a 4-0 ATS run and boasting a 6-1 ATS record in their last seven primetime games. Something has to give here.

Regarding the total of 45.5, the sharps are seeing value on the Over despite the defensive narratives. The Over has cashed in six of the Patriots’ last eight games, and Seattle trends similarly with the Over hitting in five of their last six primetime appearances. Seattle has been ruthless as a favorite, winning their last 13 straight-up in that spot, while New England’s 17-3 overall record proves they know how to grind out wins regardless of the spread.

DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 If Your Wager Wins

As we approach kickoff at Levi’s Stadium, new DraftKings customers can attack the Super Bowl slate with a specific welcome offer designed for value hunters. Here is the play: sign up and place a wager of at least $5 on the Seahawks vs. Patriots game. If that qualifying wager wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.

It is crucial to note that this bonus is not guaranteed—your $5 bet must settle as a win to trigger the payout. The wager requires minimum odds of -500 or longer, which comfortably covers the moneyline for both Seattle (-238) and New England (+195). If you are backing the favorite, you are effectively boosting their odds significantly via the bonus structure.

If your initial read is sharp and the bet hits, the $300 reward hits your account as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. You have one week to deploy these funds, giving you plenty of ammunition to attack subsequent markets or props.

How to Activate the DraftKings Super Bowl Promo Code

Eligible users ready to fade the public or back the sharp side in the Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup can access this offer immediately. There is no promo code necessary to be entered manually; the DraftKings Super Bowl promo code logic is automatically applied when you sign up through the links on this page.

To lock in the promotion, follow this protocol:

Create an Account: Complete the registration process by verifying your identity and location—standard procedure for any regulated book. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods. Place a Wager: Submit a bet of $5 or more on the Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup (moneyline, spread, or total).

Once the ticket is punched, the promotion is live. If your qualifying bet wins, your account will be credited with the $300 in bonus bets.