DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Rockets-Thunder, NBA, Super Bowl 60

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate this DraftKings promo code offer to redeem a generous welcome offer that allows you to claim bonus bets that can be used for the next week. All new users who sign up with a new DraftKings account will be able to redeem $300 in bonus bets with a winning wager while checking out the NBA slate Tuesday night, or get an early look on Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots.







Once you are signed up with a new account, place your first wager on the app for $5. A winning initial wager will unlock $300 in bonus bets. The minimum odds are set at -500 or longer, so, a -450 wager would suffice, while -550 would not.

That said, any sport and market is valid, so we recommend finding a wager you are confident in for any of the games tonight between the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more, so you can redeem these bonus bets as soon as possible.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $300 bonus with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 Welcome Bonus

The Super Bowl is still a day away but that does not mean you have to wait to place Super Bowl wagers. A ton of markets are already out for the game, so once you redeem this welcome offer you will be able to use these bonus bets on Super Bowl wagers.

As mentioned earlier, the minimum odds for your initial wager must be -500 or longer, which still gives you plenty of opportunities to find a winning wager that meets the odds requirement. One popular option is to try and find heavy moneyline favorites and count on teams not being upset.

Steps to Securing DraftKings Promo Code Offer For $300 Bonus

Claiming the DraftKings promo code offer doesn’t take much time at all. Turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer, then use your full name, age, a residential address and an active email address to complete the registration.

DraftKings will also require a $10 minimum cash deposit be made prior to placing a qualifying wager. That payment can be made using any secure method including your debit card or ApplePay.

The $300 bonus will arrive as 12 individual bets, each worth $25 a piece and will stay in your account for seven (7) days. Those bonuses can be spread across multiple wagers during this time period but will expire if not used within the seven (7) day period.

NBA King of the Court Promo via DraftKings

This is a promotion that DraftKings runs weekly, called the NBA King of the Court promotion. It is a fun one, where you can win a share of $1M in bonus bet prizes if an NBA player you bet on tonight ends up leading the night in total points + rebounds + assists.

You can bet on any player prop market to be entered into this promotion, but the player must lead all NBA players tonight in total PRAs in order to receive part of the bonus.