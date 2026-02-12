DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for NBA, CBB Games (Feb. 12)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate our latest DraftKings promo code offer to claim a generous betting bonus via this DraftKings welcome offer. Create a new account to get started, and you will be able to redeem a $300 bonus with a winning wager, taking home this massive bonus all from winning your first bet on the app .







All new users can sign up and place a $5 wager on DraftKings on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport and market. If that wager settles as a win, the sportsbook will send you 12 individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. You will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets on any markets they choose.

It is a lighter NBA slate of games tonight as we move towards the NBA All-Star Break, with three games to dive into:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Once you sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer, you will be able to get this $300 bonus and start diving into the games from there.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $300 NBA Bonus

Get your account started the right way by signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $300 bonus with a winning wager. One important note not yet mentioned is that your initial bet must be -500 odds or longer in terms of the price. So, something at -450 odds would qualify while -550 would not.

There are plenty of NBA markets tonight, even with a lighter slate, that would qualify towards this welcome offer. For example, you could wager on the Blazers moneyline at -285 odds against the Jazz or the Lakers moneyline at -305 odds against the Mavericks as two heavily favored teams that still meet the odds requirement.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer: How to Claim $300 Bonus

DraftKings has made it nice and easy to get set up with a new account. New customers can complete these steps to sign up:

Use the links anywhere on this page to head to the sportsbook and activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, online banking, Venmo or Apple Pay. Place a $5 bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport and market (min odds of -500). A winning bet will result in a $300 bonus.

NBA Mystery Thursday Offer via DraftKings

DraftKings is making a three-game NBA betting slate exciting by offering all users the chance at a mystery boost. Once you have signed up and claimed your $300 bonus, scroll through the promotions on the app and you will see a button to opt-into this NBA mystery offer.

Once you opt in, you will be able to redeem one of a:

NBA bonus bet

NBA SGP(x) profit boost

NBA all-purpose profit boost

Regardless of which offer you choose, you can immediately start locking in your favorite NBA wagers between the three games tonight.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.