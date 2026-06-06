All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|New York
|37
|26
|.587
|1½
|Baltimore
|31
|33
|.484
|8
|Toronto
|30
|34
|.469
|9
|Boston
|27
|35
|.435
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|29
|.554
|—
|Chicago
|33
|30
|.524
|2
|Minnesota
|30
|35
|.462
|6
|Detroit
|26
|38
|.406
|9½
|Kansas City
|25
|39
|.391
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Texas
|31
|32
|.492
|1½
|Athletics
|30
|33
|.476
|2½
|Houston
|29
|36
|.446
|4½
|Los Angeles
|24
|40
|.375
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Philadelphia
|34
|29
|.540
|8½
|Washington
|32
|32
|.500
|11
|Miami
|29
|35
|.453
|14
|New York
|28
|35
|.444
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|St. Louis
|33
|28
|.541
|5
|Pittsburgh
|34
|30
|.531
|5½
|Chicago
|33
|31
|.516
|6½
|Cincinnati
|31
|31
|.500
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|Arizona
|33
|30
|.524
|7½
|San Diego
|32
|30
|.516
|8
|San Francisco
|26
|38
|.406
|15
|Colorado
|24
|40
|.375
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Seattle 3
Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 0
Baltimore 13, Toronto 3
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 5, Athletics 1
Texas 3, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 1, L.A. Angels 0
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Early 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 3-5) at Toronto (Gausman 4-4), 1:37 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-5) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-7), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 1-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 1-1) at Houston (Burrows 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 4-2) at Texas (deGrom 4-4), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
San Francisco 18, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 0
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee 9, Colorado 7, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0
Washington 14, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 1, L.A. Angels 0
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-6) at Atlanta (Elder 5-3), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 1-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Drohan 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 3-3) at Arizona (Soroka 7-3), 3:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (McDonald 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
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