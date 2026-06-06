All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 — New York 37 26 .587…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 — New York 37 26 .587 1½ Baltimore 31 33 .484 8 Toronto 30 34 .469 9 Boston 27 35 .435 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 36 29 .554 — Chicago 33 30 .524 2 Minnesota 30 35 .462 6 Detroit 26 38 .406 9½ Kansas City 25 39 .391 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 33 31 .516 — Texas 31 32 .492 1½ Athletics 30 33 .476 2½ Houston 29 36 .446 4½ Los Angeles 24 40 .375 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 43 21 .672 — Philadelphia 34 29 .540 8½ Washington 32 32 .500 11 Miami 29 35 .453 14 New York 28 35 .444 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 38 23 .623 — St. Louis 33 28 .541 5 Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 5½ Chicago 33 31 .516 6½ Cincinnati 31 31 .500 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 41 23 .641 — Arizona 33 30 .524 7½ San Diego 32 30 .516 8 San Francisco 26 38 .406 15 Colorado 24 40 .375 17

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Seattle 3

Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 0

Baltimore 13, Toronto 3

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 5, Athletics 1

Texas 3, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 1, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Early 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 3-5) at Toronto (Gausman 4-4), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-5) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-7), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 1-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 1-1) at Houston (Burrows 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 2-4) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 4-2) at Texas (deGrom 4-4), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 18, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 0

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee 9, Colorado 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, San Diego 0

Washington 14, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Sandlin 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-6) at Atlanta (Elder 5-3), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 1-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 2-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 3-3) at Arizona (Soroka 7-3), 3:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 0-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

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