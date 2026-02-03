DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Celtics-Mavericks, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Let’s talk Tuesday night hoops. It’s a busy night around the NBA, but the national game features the Celtics and Mavs. Boston rolls into the American Airlines Center to take on a battered Mavericks squad, and if you’re looking for an edge, this DraftKings promo code is it. Get it here .







New users who put down just $5 on this inter-conference clash can snag $300 in bonus bets if their initial wager hits. With tip-off set for 7:00 PM CST on NBC/Peacock, this is the perfect time to lock in a winner and boost your bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Feb. 3 Games

You don’t need a PhD to figure this one out. Fans tuning in to watch Dallas host Boston can jump on this sportsbook offer without memorizing some complex cipher. The “Bet $5, Get $300” promotion adds serious stakes to the Tuesday night broadcast. If you can pick a winner—whether it’s on the moneyline or the spread—you’re looking at a massive return on investment for a simple $5 play.

Here is the tale of the tape for the offer: New DraftKings customers eyeing the Celtics vs. Mavericks matchup need to be sharp. To activate this high-value welcome offer, you must place a minimum $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. But here is the kicker: the $300 bonus is not guaranteed. Your initial $5 qualifying bet must win to trigger the bonus funds.

So, don’t get cute with a massive underdog parlay just for kicks. You need a W.

If your handicap is spot on and the wager hits, the $300 reward hits your account as twelve (12) separate $25 bonus bets immediately after settlement. Just keep your head on a swivel—these bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance. You’ve got one week to reinvest that capital into the NBA slate or other markets.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Odds & Analysis

Want to use the DraftKings promo code for games like Celtics-Mavs? Take a look at the following info before making a play:

The books aren’t doing Dallas any favors here. The markets heavily favor the visitors, positioning the Celtics as clear road favorites.

Let’s look at the data, because the numbers don’t lie. The Boston Celtics possess a robust statistical profile this season, putting up 116.1 points per game while flaunting a Net Rating of 6.8—one of the elite marks in the league. They are ruthless from deep, shooting 37% as a team. More importantly for bettors? The Celtics are road warriors, sitting at 11-5 (.688) in their last 16 games away from TD Garden. They travel well, and they dismantle teams.

On the flip side, the Dallas Mavericks are facing an uphill climb. They are dealing with a depleted roster, with key contributors like Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, and Dereck Lively II listed on the injury report. That is a massive blow to an offense averaging 114.1 points per game. Dallas is sitting with a Net Rating of -2.7 on the season—that is a significant efficiency gap compared to Boston.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code for Mavericks vs Celtics

Ready to fade the noise and place your bet? Claiming this offer for the Tuesday night clash is straightforward. You can get set up well before the 07:00 PM CST tip-off. No manual promo code is required; just use the links on this page.

Follow this game plan to qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $300” promotion:

Click the Sign-Up Link: Hit the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page. No manual code needed. Create Your Account: Fill out the standard details (name, address, date of birth) to verify you are 21+. Make a Deposit: Load up your account with at least $5 using secure deposit methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Head to the NBA tab. Place a wager of at least $5 on the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks. Remember, you need a winner to get the bonus, so choose wisely (Moneyline or Spread). Watch and Win: Tune into NBC/Peacock, KFAA, or NBCS-BOS. If your bet wins, you get your cash winnings plus $300 in bonus bets.

Get in, place the smart bet, and hopefully turn that $5 into a war chest for the rest of the season.