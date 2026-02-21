Crpyto.com Promo Code: Get $50 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with this Crypto.com promo code offer and secure a $50 bonus. Set up a new account and start making predictions on the NBA, college basketball or any other game.







Set up a new account and secure $50 in CRO. This is an opportunity for new players to make picks on any game this weekend.

The NBA is in full swing as we get deeper into the regular season. Not to mention, the college basketball season is heating up as we get closer to March. Crypto.com will have tons of different ways to make predictions on the NBA and college basketball. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Crypto.com Promo Code: How to Score $50 Bonus

New customers can sign up with this promo and start trading contracts on the NBA. There is no shortage of options with six NBA games coming up on Saturday. Not to mention, there are dozens of college basketball games to choose from.

This is the perfect time to take advantage of this offer. New users who secure this $50 CRO bonus will have the chance to make predictions throughout the weekend. There should be something for every sports fan, but especially basketball fans. Make picks on any of the Saturday college basketball games.

How to Get Started With This Crypto.com Promo Code Offer

First things first, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Secure $50 in CRO to use on the NBA, college basketball or any other available market this weekend.

Saturday NBA Preview

The NBA All-Star break is in the rearview mirror, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The New York Knicks are looking to bounce back after another loss to the Detroit Pistons. With Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in town, that won’t be easy.

But that is just one of many great NBA matchups coming up. New players who take advantage of this Crypto.com promo will have $50 in CRO to use on any of the games. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to win this weekend. Take a quick look at the Saturday NBA slate: