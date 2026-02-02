Columbus brings 5-game win streak into matchup against New Jersey

Columbus Blue Jackets (27-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-25-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey;…

Columbus Blue Jackets (27-20-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (28-25-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory against the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has a 28-25-2 record overall and a 4-9-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils have given up 169 goals while scoring 142 for a -27 scoring differential.

Columbus has a 27-20-7 record overall and a 5-7-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets are 10-3-3 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Devils won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 18 goals and 22 assists for the Devils. Cody Glass has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 19 goals and 41 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has scored nine goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.