Chicago hosts Toronto on home skid

Toronto Raptors (32-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -6.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Bulls are 16-22 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago has a 9-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raptors are 24-15 in conference matchups. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 29.3 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.1.

The Bulls average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Raptors give up. The Raptors are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 47.9% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last meeting 123-107 on Feb. 6, with Brandon Ingram scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Quickley is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Ingram is averaging 22.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 111.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Zach Collins: out (toe), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring).

Raptors: None listed.

