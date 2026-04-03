UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 1 0 0 1.000 16 10 Arlington…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 1 0 0 1.000 16 10 Arlington 1 0 0 1.000 36 17 Orlando 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 15 13 DC 1 1 0 .500 54 42 Louisville 0 1 0 .000 13 15 Houston 0 1 0 .000 17 36 Columbus 0 2 0 .000 42 67

Sunday, March 29

Orlando 23, Columbus 16

Friday, April 3

DC 44, Columbus 26

Saturday, April 4

Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Birmingham at Houston, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

St. Louis at Arlington, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Orlando at Louisville, 8 p.m.

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