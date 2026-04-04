Mavs coach Jason Kidd ejected shortly before Naji Marshall is tossed as well against Orlando

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was ejected after just one technical foul and forward Naji Marshall was…

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was ejected after just one technical foul and forward Naji Marshall was tossed moments later from the bench after getting his second tech on Friday night in 138-127 loss to Orlando.

The sequence came early in the fourth quarter against the Magic, with the Mavericks trailing by more than 20 points. Dallas lost its 14th consecutive home game, its longest home skid since the 1993-94 season.

Kidd got a technical along with rookie No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who objected to a no-call on what he thought was a foul by Desmond Bane. Kidd went on the court and appeared to be questioning the same no-call, and referee Sean Corbin issued the technical.

Kidd had to be restrained by assistant coach Frank Vogel near midcourt and ended up in an argument with Corbin, who directed an expletive at Kidd as he turned away from the coach.

Flagg went on to score 51 points and become the first teenager to record 50 points in an NBA game. Flagg scored 24 points after Kidd and Marshall were tossed.

Marshall was assessed his first technical at the end of the first half, with Desmond Bane making the free throw to start the third quarter. Marshall was on the bench when Bane made a layup just as referee Eric Lewis was blowing his whistle to give Marshall his second technical.

Crew chief Justin Van Duyne said in a pool report that Kidd got in the face of Corbin and shouted “multiple personal profanities” and refused to go back to the bench, leading to the ejection.

“I think we’re a family and we have to protect one another and understanding just the way the game was being officiated was below average,” Kidd said after the game. “Understanding that that play, one, when you look it, he got fouled twice, not just on the arm, but then got pushed. And my job is to bring attention to the officiating to get better, and hopefully it will.”

Flagg said Bane told him he was trying to commit the foul, and said the refs missed the call. Van Duyne said officials didn’t see a foul and thought Bane might have hit the ball.

Van Duyne said Marshall was assessed the techical at the end of the first half for continuing to complain and use profanity after what Marshall thought was a no-call late in the second quarter. The tech in the fourth quarter was given for “continued profanity directed at the official from the bench.”

Kidd said he was told he was ejected because he stayed on the court too long after getting the technical. The coach said the foul was too obvious for him to ignore.

“At some point, there’s a day where we just have to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Kidd said. “And today I’ve already got kicked out, so I’ve donated some money. It was a tough crew to watch. But everybody has an off day, and we’ll learn from that. And hopefully they do.”

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This story was corrected previously to show Sean Corbin directed an expletive toward Jason Kidd, not Eric Lewis.

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