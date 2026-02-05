Chelsea forward Gittens out long-term with torn hamstring

Chelsea forward Jamie Gittens will be sidelined for an extended period with a torn hamstring. Gittens was injured in the…

Chelsea forward Jamie Gittens will be sidelined for an extended period with a torn hamstring.

Gittens was injured in the 3-2 win against West Ham last week and missed the second leg of the English League Cup semifinal against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Coach Liam Rosenior did not give a timeframe on his recovery on Thursday.

“Unfortunately it’s looking a little more long-term for him,” Rosenior said. “He’s got a tear in his hamstring which is a real shame for him and he will be a big miss for us. I’ve not had the chance to work with him for long but I know about his career and what an outstanding player he is, so it’s a big loss. It’s too early to say how long he will be out for.”

Pedro Neto and Reese James will be assessed before the Premier League game against Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Both missed the Arsenal game because of what were described as knocks.

Better news for Chelsea was confirmation Cole Palmer and Estevao were available to start against Wolverhampton after being used only as substitutes against Arsenal.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.