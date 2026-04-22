All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 14 9 .609 — Tampa Bay 12 11 .522…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 14 9 .609 — Tampa Bay 12 11 .522 2 Baltimore 11 13 .458 3½ Toronto 10 13 .435 4 Boston 9 14 .391 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 14 11 .560 — Minnesota 12 11 .522 1 Detroit 12 12 .500 1½ Chicago 9 14 .391 4 Kansas City 8 16 .333 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 13 11 .542 — Texas 12 11 .522 ½ Los Angeles 11 14 .440 2½ Seattle 10 15 .400 3½ Houston 9 16 .360 4½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 16 8 .667 — Miami 11 13 .458 5 Washington 11 13 .458 5 Philadelphia 8 15 .348 7½ New York 7 16 .304 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 16 8 .667 — Chicago 14 9 .609 1½ St. Louis 14 9 .609 1½ Milwaukee 13 9 .591 2 Pittsburgh 13 10 .565 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 7 .696 — San Diego 16 7 .696 — Arizona 13 10 .565 3 San Francisco 10 13 .435 6 Colorado 9 15 .375 7½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Detroit 6

Houston 9, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 7, Kansas City 5, 12 innings

Athletics 6, Seattle 4

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 8, Houston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 0

Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5

Athletics 5, Seattle 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Williamson 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bassitt 0-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Lauer 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-0), 3:07 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 2-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-1) at Boston (Suarez 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-1) at Texas (Leiter 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 5, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 9, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6

Washington 11, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 4

Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Leahy 2-2) at Miami (Junk 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 1-1) at Washington (Littell 0-2), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Backhus 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-1) at Texas (Leiter 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 1-1) at Colorado (Sugano 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-3), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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