All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Tampa Bay
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Baltimore
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Toronto
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Boston
|9
|14
|.391
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Minnesota
|12
|11
|.522
|1
|Detroit
|12
|12
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|Kansas City
|8
|16
|.333
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Texas
|12
|11
|.522
|½
|Los Angeles
|11
|14
|.440
|2½
|Seattle
|10
|15
|.400
|3½
|Houston
|9
|16
|.360
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Washington
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Philadelphia
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
|New York
|7
|16
|.304
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|St. Louis
|14
|9
|.609
|1½
|Milwaukee
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Pittsburgh
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|San Diego
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Arizona
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|San Francisco
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Colorado
|9
|15
|.375
|7½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Detroit 6
Houston 9, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 7, Kansas City 5, 12 innings
Athletics 6, Seattle 4
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 8, Houston 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 0
Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 5
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5
Athletics 5, Seattle 2
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Williamson 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bassitt 0-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Lauer 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-0), 3:07 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 2-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-1) at Boston (Suarez 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-1) at Texas (Leiter 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 5, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 9, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 12, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 12, Tampa Bay 6
Washington 11, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Philadelphia 4
Texas 5, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago White Sox 11, Arizona 5
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Leahy 2-2) at Miami (Junk 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 1-1) at Washington (Littell 0-2), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Backhus 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 1-1) at Texas (Leiter 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 1-1) at Colorado (Sugano 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 1-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-3), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
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