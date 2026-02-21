Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Rockets-Knicks, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can sign up and place NBA and college basketball entries today with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive a $100 bonus and start placing entries on NBA games such as Knicks-Rockets, or CBB games such as Michigan-Duke.







New customers who sign up with this promo code offer will get a 100% deposit match, up to $100. Use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and score a $100 bonus for NBA, NCAAB picks today, while also taking advantage of a “free square” in this Rockets vs. Knicks game detailed below.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus

With the Rockets and Knicks facing off at 08:30 PM ET, there is plenty of opportunity to find value on the Chalkboard app. The platform’s current welcome offer provides a straightforward path to boosting your bankroll ahead of tip-off.

Below is a breakdown of the essential details for this promotion:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

This deposit match ensures that your initial investment goes further, effectively doubling your buying power up to the $100 limit. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and starting with double the funds puts new users in a strong position to engage with the NBA slate tonight.

Chalkboard Offer Details

The Chalkboard welcome offer delivers substantial value for first-time users looking to get in on the action tonight. By claiming this promotion, new customers receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling their starting funds for the Knicks vs. Rockets showdown. In addition to the deposit match, the offer includes a special “free pick” mechanic. This allows users to select a player to go more than 0.5 points, essentially providing a free leg to boost an entry.

Furthermore, Chalkboard is offering substantial value specifically for this slate: there is a free square on Jalen Brunson to record more than 0.5 points, and a discount on Kevin Durant to record more than 14.5 points. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Chalkboard customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By combining the deposit match with the prop discounts on stars like Durant, fans have a strategic advantage when engaging with tonight’s NBA Regular Season clash between New York and Houston.

Knicks-Rockets NBA Player Prop Analysis

Once you have secured your deposit match and free pick, the next step is applying those funds to tonight’s contest. The Chalkboard app offers a wide array of statistical markets for the 08:30 PM ET tip-off. To help you identify potential value, we have compiled the lines for the top projected scorers in this matchup.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Jalen Brunson 27.5 5.5 2.5 Kevin Durant 24.5 4.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 2.5 10.5 Alperen Sengun 17.5 5.5 9.5 Amen Thompson 15.5 4.5 6.5

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code

Getting started with Chalkboard in time for the 08:30 PM ET tip-off is a simple process. To secure the 100% deposit match and the free pick for tonight’s Knicks vs. Rockets game, follow the step-by-step instructions below: