Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a massive slate of NCAA Men’s Basketball action scheduled for Saturday there is no better time for new users to capitalize on the latest welcome offer. By using Chalkboard promo code WTOP, sports fans can unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick to use on the court.

This promo provides ample funds to track the action as the Kansas Jayhawks head to James H. Hilton Coliseum to battle the Iowa State Cyclones, or when the Kentucky Wildcats visit the Florida Gators. This exclusive offer for new users is valid for today’s marquee matchups as well as any college basketball game taking place this week.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Best College Basketball Games St. John’s-Providence, Kentucky-Florida and Kansas-Iowa State New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state

This signup bonus arrives just in time for a packed Saturday of NCAA Men’s Basketball action. By using the promo code during registration, new players can instantly double their initial deposit to use on stats and projections for the weekend slate.

This exclusive welcome offer is available specifically for new Chalkboard customers. Upon signing up and making an initial deposit, users receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling their bankroll. In addition to the match, the promotion includes a free pick. This typically allows users to select a player to go over 0.5 points, essentially providing a “free space” to anchor a parlay entry. It serves as an ideal entry point for building a slip while watching the Kansas Jayhawks battle the Iowa State Cyclones on ABC, or tuning in to see the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville later in the afternoon.

How to Use Your Chalkboard College Basketball promo tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match and free pick, you can apply your funds to any of the player projections available for Saturday’s slate. The following table highlights five of the biggest names in action today, featuring the highest point totals on the board. These scoring figures offer strategic entry points for building your slip.

Player Points Over/Under Otega Oweh (Kentucky) 18.5 Thomas Haugh (Florida) 17.5 Jaylin Sellers (Providence) 17.5 Zuby Ejiofor (St. John’s) 17.5 Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State) 16.5

Analyzing the Data

The statistics reveal specific angles for Saturday’s matchups. Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic presents a notable statistical discrepancy against Kansas. The junior is currently averaging 18.4 points per game, nearly two full points higher than his listed projection of 16.5. Considering his ability to stretch the floor—averaging 3.88 three-pointers made per game—the data suggests value on the over if he establishes rhythm at Hilton Coliseum.

In Gainesville, Florida forward Thomas Haugh enters the game averaging exactly 17.5 points per game, aligning perfectly with his listed total. This projection suggests a high-floor performance in what is expected to be a tight contest against Kentucky.

Meanwhile, Kentucky guard Otega Oweh commands a significant 27.13% usage rate for the Wildcats. despite being a focal point of the offense, his season average of 17.1 points remains below his line of 18.5. Backing the over here requires the assumption that the high-stakes environment in Florida will push his production beyond his typical statistical output.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code

Participating in the action for this Saturday slate is a straightforward process. By following the steps below, new users can secure their sign-up bonus and start analyzing projections before the first tip-off.

Download and Register: Download the Chalkboard app or visit the website to begin the sign-up process. Enter Information: Create your account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Input the Code: When prompted, enter Chalkboard promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the secure payment methods available.

To claim the full value of this promotion, a $100 deposit is required. However, users are not obligated to deposit the maximum amount to participate. The offer functions as a 100% deposit match, meaning whatever amount you choose to deposit initially—up to the $100 cap—will be doubled in bonus funds. For example, a $50 deposit results in $50 in bonus cash, providing a total of $100 to play with.

Once funded, you are ready for the day’s games. The schedule begins at 12:00 PM CST on ABC with Kansas vs. Iowa State, followed by St. John’s vs. Providence at 1:00 PM EST on TNT. The slate concludes with the headline matchup between Kentucky and Florida at 03:00 PM EST on ABC.