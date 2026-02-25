Canadiens host the Islanders in Eastern Conference play

New York Islanders (32-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (32-17-8, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7…

New York Islanders (32-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (32-17-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders take the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal is 16-11-1 in home games and 32-17-8 overall. The Canadiens have a 29-6-7 record when scoring at least three goals.

New York has a 32-21-5 record overall and a 16-11-3 record in road games. The Islanders have gone 23-3-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 18 goals with 47 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

