Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 NBA, Super Bowl LX Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in your first wager this weekend with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM to redeem a bonus in time for the Super Bowl. Register here to activate this welcome offer today.









New customers who use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code will have a 100% bet match up to $250. The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter, so the bonus us guaranteed.

We recommend getting in your initial bet on get ready for the Seahawks vs. Patriots on Sunday. For example, you could place a bet on any of the NBA games on Friday. We have the Heat vs. Celtics, Knicks vs. Pistons, Pacers vs. Bucks, Pelicans vs. Timberwolves, Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers and Clippers vs. Kings.

You’ll also find new odds boosts every day. The odds for Jalen Brunson to have over 24.5 points and Cade Cunningham to record over 9.5 assists have been boosted to +160. Be sure to play NBA Flips every day for a chance at $50,000 in bonus bets each week.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and collect a $250 bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM for the Pats-Seahawks

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer 100% First Bet Match Up to $250 In-App Bonuses Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonanza, Daily Odds Boosts, NBA Flips, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You’ll have the $250 bonus to use on Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites on Sunday over the Patriots. Apply your bonus to different markets and use any of the following odds boosts:

Drake Maye over 199.5 pass yards and over 1.5 pass TDs (+190)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba over 99.5 receiving yards and a TD (+225)

Kenneth Walker III and Rhamondre Stevenson each over 59.5 rush yards (+280)

Seahawks win and Sam Darnold over 2.5 pass TDs (+300)

Hunter Henry and AJ Barner each over 3.5 receptions (+380)

AJ Barner and Rashid Shaheed each over 29.5 receiving yards (+400)

Grab $250 Bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Prepare for the Super Bowl with the best welcome offer on this popular sportsbook app. Take these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM. Enter your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your age and identity. Use PayPal, a debit card, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Place a bet up to $250 with a 100% match.

Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonanza

Opt-in to Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonanza for a chance to win up to $60,000 in bonus bets. Every $5 same-game parlay with odds of +400 or longer will count as an entry into the contest. There are 1,105 total winners, with the top five receive a $60,000 bonus bet.

It also has a “$1,000,000 50 Burger.” If you think either team has a chance to score 50+ points on Sunday night, opt-in and place a same-game parlay to win a share of the prize pool.

Sign up through the links above to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP250BM and collect a $250 bonus in time for the Super Bowl.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.